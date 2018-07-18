Team India Report Card: Three-match ODI Series Against England

CricketNext takes a look at the performance of the Indian players against the World No.1 team in the three-match series:
Shikhar Dhawan: Rating: 7, Verdict: Good
Having failed to deliver in the T20Is, Dhawan came back with a much better show in the ODI series with scores of 40, 36 and 44. But he committed the cardinal sin of failing to convert his starts into three-figure scores. As an opener, it was his job to provide the platform for the middle-order, but Dhawan failed to do that and it is an area that hurt the Indians.
Rohit Sharma: Rating: 5, Verdict: Average
Yes, Rohit Sharma did hit a brilliant century in the opening game of the ODI series, but after that all he managed were scores of 15 and 2. While one would have expected to continue from where he left in Nottingham, Sharma flattered to deceive. With the English bowlers cramping him for room, the flashy cuts and silken drives outside the off-stump were rare to come by. The lack of opening partnership in the last two games cost India dear.
Virat Kohli: Rating: 6, Verdict: Average
Two fifties in a three-game series isn’t bad, but then, Kohli left a lot to be desired with his captaincy and decision-making on the field. Also, the leader of the batting pack needed to convert his fifties into hundreds and see the team through in the chase in the second game. In the third ODI on Tuesday, his ill-timed dismissal meant that the batting suddenly lost plot mid-innings. The decision to drop KL Rahul and play Dinesh Karthik was also something that raised eyebrows in the third game.
KL Rahul: Rating: 2, Verdict: Very Poor
Starting the tour with a bang in Manchester, Rahul failed to live up to expectations as he managed scores of 9* and 0 before the team management decided to drop him for the third game. His removal did raise question marks, but then, Rahul hasn’t done much after the 100 in the T20I and has looked a bit too eager to get going at the crease against the moving ball.
Suresh Raina: Rating: 2, Verdict: Very Poor
47 runs from two innings isn’t something that someone looking to make a comeback into the national team should be looking at. And more than the numbers, it was Raina’s strange flick to leg slip in the third ODI that had pundits shocked. The move by Eoin Morgan to get a leg slip was brilliant, but to give the fielder catching practice isn’t expected from someone who has played 226 ODIs for the country.
Hardik Pandya: Rating: 2, Verdict: Very Poor
Touted to be the connecting link in both the batting and bowling department in this set-up, Pandya managed to score 42 runs in 2 innings and picked 1 wicket from the 22.3 overs that he bowled. Clearly, not a performance worth remembering from an all-rounder who skipper Virat Kohli feels will have to shoulder quite a bit of responsibility during the 2019 World Cup in England.
Dinesh Karthik: Rating: 4, Verdict: Average
Drafted into the team for the final ODI in place of Rahul, Karthik looked good for the 21 runs he scored. But his dismissal against the run of play helped England claw back into the game.
MS Dhoni: Rating: 3, Verdict: Poor
Looks like the struggle is back to haunt MS Dhoni in the middle overs of the innings. Having taken everyone by storm in the IPL, one expected Dhoni to continue batting effortlessly like the MSD of old. But he has been a huge disappointment in the middle overs with Sunil Gavaskar saying that his 37 at the Lord’s reminded the former India opener of his own ‘infamous’ 36* in the 1975 World Cup. It was once again a sorry picture on Tuesday when he batted out 66 balls for his 42.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating: 3, Verdict: Poor
Out of the first two games with a sore back, Bhuvi was drafted into the team after passing the fitness test in the third game. But, the fast bowler was a far cry from his usual self as he gave away 49 runs from his seven overs. The bowler needs to get his act right going into the Test series as Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the first couple of games for sure.
Umesh Yadav: Rating: 2, Verdict: Very Poor
After a brilliant IPL and a good show in the T20Is, Yadav was expected to take charge in Bhuvi’s absence. But the fast bowler flattered to deceive as he picked just 3 wickets from 19.5 overs at an economy rate of 6.70. The England batsmen seemed to have caught him napping as they made him bowl to their areas of strength and then used the pace to send the ball to the boundary. He was finally dropped in the third game.
Siddarth Kaul: Rating: 2, Verdict: Very Poor
After a good show in the T20I in Bristol, Kaul was drafted into the ODI team ahead of Shardul Thakur. But the fast bowler disappointed as he failed to pick a single wicket from the 18 overs that he bowled. In fact, the knuckle ball that he used so cleverly in the IPL seemed to become his regular delivery and not the stock ball. He was ultimately dropped from the third ODI by the team management.
Shardul Thakur: Rating: 4, Verdict: Average
Having warmed the bench in the first two games, Thakur got an opportunity in the final ODI. And while he didn’t set the house on fire, Thakur did tonk a few in the death off Ben Stokes before finishing with figures of 1/51 from his 10 overs. He did show some control on a day when the English batsmen sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt of sorts.
Kuldeep Yadav: Rating: 8, Verdict: Very Good
9 wickets from a three-game series would count to be a quality show by a spinner on foreign soil. But then, 6 of those came for Kuldeep Yadav in the first ODI itself. As was the case with the England batsmen in the T20I series, they took time to get a hang of the left-arm wrist spinner. But once they did, they ensured that from 6 it came down to 3 in the second game and then finally a wicket-less spell in the last ODI.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating: 6, Verdict: Average
It was one of the more average shows from the leg-spinner as he finished with 2 wickets from the three games. Having bowled his quota of 10 overs in all the games, he was expected to provide the skipper with a few more wickets in the bag. But, the England batsmen seemed to read his variety well and he picked a wicket each in the first two games. The only bright spot was an economy of just 4.10 in the third game when the other bowlers were expensive.
First Published: July 18, 2018, 12:03 PM IST