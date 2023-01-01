Team India Review: NCA to Monitor Workload of Players During IPL 2023; Yo-Yo Test And Dexa Part of Selection Criteria

The BCCI on Sunday conducted a review meeting of its senior Indian men’s cricket team in Mumbai and has made three major recommendations keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Indian cricket team participated in two major limited-overs tournament- Asia Cup and T20 World Cup - last year but returned empty-handed.

Among the major issues that were discussed included player availability, workload management, fitness parameters along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Considering injuries to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja right before major tournaments last year, the BCCI has decided to monitor the workload of cricketers throughout IPL 2023 considering this being another world cup year.

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023," the BCCI said in a media release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the upcoming crop of cricketers will have to go through the grind of domestic cricket for a ‘substantial’ period before being considered for the national team.

“The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team," BCCI said.

Additionally, the Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, men’s team head coach Rahul Dravid, along with Head of Cricket (NCA) VVS Laxman and chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma.

India exited the Asia Cup during the Super Four stage while in the T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia, they lost in the semifinals to eventual champions England.

