Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Indian Cricket Team Say No to Beef for Australian Tour: Report

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
Indian Cricket Team Say No to Beef for Australian Tour: Report

India captain Virat Kohli, with the team. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Loading...
Ahead of India’s two month long tour of Australia, the BCCI, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, has specially requested Cricket Australia to keep beef off the Indian team’s menu.

A two-member team from the BCCI had travelled to Australia to inspect the venues and made this request to the hosts. The officials asked for this to be included as a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and CA.

“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying by the tabloid. “There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys.”




Previously, the menu offered to the Indian team at Lord’s during India’s forgetful tour of England had caused a furore because of the braised beef pasta that had been served for lunch. The menu had been tweeted by the BCCI and Indian cricket fans responded angrily to it

India begin their tour of Australia on November 21st and will play three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs.

Related Story

cricket australiaIndia tour of AustraliaNo beefOff The Field
First Published: November 1, 2018, 2:20 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...