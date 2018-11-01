Indian Cricket Team Say No to Beef for Australian Tour: Report

Loading...
A two-member team from the BCCI had travelled to Australia to inspect the venues and made this request to the hosts. The officials asked for this to be included as a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and CA.
“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying by the tabloid. “There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys.”
Previously, the menu offered to the Indian team at Lord’s during India’s forgetful tour of England had caused a furore because of the braised beef pasta that had been served for lunch. The menu had been tweeted by the BCCI and Indian cricket fans responded angrily to it
India begin their tour of Australia on November 21st and will play three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs.
First Published: November 1, 2018, 2:20 PM IST