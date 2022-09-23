No Doubts That Team India is Struggling at the Moment: Former India All-rounder Rings Alarm Bells Ahead of T20 World Cup

Less than a month is left for the T20 World Cup and things are not looking good for Team India at the moment. The team had a dismal show at the Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to make it to the final and it didn’t change much for them in the first T20I against Australia either. They have yet to find their ideal playing XI for the world cup which is a very big concern for them looking at the number of matches they have left before the showpiece event.

There is no certainty regarding the first-choice wicketkeeper as Dinesh Karthik has been preferred in the first T20I against Australia, while Rishabh Pant was part of the playing XI in the Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Also Read: Is India Under Dravid Better Equipped Than Before For The T20 WC?

After the flop show at 2021 T20 WC, a lot of things changed in Indian cricket including the captain and the head coach, but it has also largely remained the same. India started embracing a fearless brand of cricket with the bat but they keep on experimenting with their players in every series which has started backfiring. They are struggling to find the right combination with both bat and the ball.

Apart from the top four, the rest of the batting order has not been finalised yet with their confusion regarding the wicketkeeper’s place.

Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi in an exclusive interaction with News18 Cricketnext talked about India’s struggle in recent times as he feels that it will be necessary for Rohit Sharma and Co. to tick all the boxes before the T20 World Cup to enter the tournament with positive momentum.

“There is no second thought that the Indian team is struggling at the moment. We thought that India will do really well in Asia Cup but it didn’t happen and against Australia (in first T20I) our bowling struggled, while in Asia Cup our batters were not at their best, the middle-order is supposed to be very heavy but we struggled in that department,” Sodhi said.

He continued, “There are lot of things which India need to improve and it’s important to tick all the boxes before the T20 World Cup. We hope we will win the remaining matches before World Cup as it will boost their morale because Asia Cup performance dented it. You need to enter a premier tournament like World Cup with positive momentum.”

The 41-year-old, who is currently playing Legends League Cricket 2022, feels that the return of Jasprit Bumrah will boost the morale of the team but it won’t solve all the problems in the bowling department.

“Not only one bowler, but you also need your combination to work – both spinners and pacers need to excel. However, the return of Jasprit Bumrah is a good sign for India, he adds experience to the bowling attack. He has variations but having said that he didn’t play much in recent times. He is coming out of a long break, it will be interesting to see how he moulds himself in the XI after the return,” he added.

Over-rate Penalty in T20Is – A Little Bit of Intent, Common Sense to be on The Right Side of The Law

Sodhi named the four players for India who will be the key if they wish to lift the world cup trophy.

“In T20 World Cup, I think India need good form of Rohit and Virat Kohli with the bat, while in the bowling department Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key,” he concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here