Team India to Begin WTC 2021-23 Cycle Against England, End with Bangladesh Away Series

India’s loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton marks the culmination of the first such tournament. Virat Kohli’s team was beaten by the Kiwis with utmost ease, by eight wickets. Now it is time to put all that behind and focus on the next WTC cycle.

ALSO READ - Ishant Sharma Injured in WTC Final, Gets Multiple Stitches on His Right Hand

The 2021 cycle will begin in July 2021 and end in 2023. Each and every country will play three home series and as many away series. Here is a look at India’s schedule for the next WTC cycle.

The action begins with a five-Test series against hosts England on August 4 and will end on September 14.

India vs England - England

August 4-8: England versus India, First Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England versus India, Second Test, Lord’s

August 25-29: England versus India, Third Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England versus India, Fourth Test, Kennington Oval

September 10-14: England versus India, Fifth Test, Old Trafford

New Zealand vs India - India

India have a great chance to avenge their WTC final loss in the home Test series against the Kiwis, which will begin in November 2021. Both teams will play a two-Test series after the T20 World Cup.

India vs South Africa - South Africa

After the series against the Kiwis, India will tour South Africa for a three-Test series. The series is scheduled to happen in December 2021 and January 2022.

Sri Lanka vs India - India

Right before the IPL 2022, the Asians giants will square off against the Indians in a three-match Test series. A limited-overs series will also be played.

Australia vs India - India

The Aussies will visit India for four Tests in 2022. The series is scheduled to happen a year later in October and November.

ALSO READ - WTC Final: ‘Siraj Should Have Played in Place of Ishant, Shardul Could Have Been a Good Option’

India vs Bangladesh - Bangladesh

India end their WTC campaign of 2023 in Bangladesh. They will play two Tests against the Bangla Tigers after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here