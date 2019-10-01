Team India to Club Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan & Fit India Movement on Gandhi Jayanti
The whole world is getting ready to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and so is Team India, but in a special way. Indian players along with coach Ravi Shastri will combine PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Fit India Movement to spread the message of healthy and clean India on Gandhi Jayanti.
Team India to Club Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan & Fit India Movement on Gandhi Jayanti
The whole world is getting ready to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and so is Team India, but in a special way. Indian players along with coach Ravi Shastri will combine PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Fit India Movement to spread the message of healthy and clean India on Gandhi Jayanti.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SA v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings