Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: ZIM VS NEP

live
ZIM ZIM
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Team India to Club Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan & Fit India Movement on Gandhi Jayanti

The whole world is getting ready to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and so is Team India, but in a special way. Indian players along with coach Ravi Shastri will combine PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Fit India Movement to spread the message of healthy and clean India on Gandhi Jayanti.

Cricketnext Staff |October 1, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Team India to Club Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan & Fit India Movement on Gandhi Jayanti

The whole world is getting ready to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and so is Team India, but in a special way. Indian players along with coach Ravi Shastri will combine PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Fit India Movement to spread the message of healthy and clean India on Gandhi Jayanti.

Shastri urged one and all to join hands with the movement and participate in a 2 Km run for the same.

Indian team is bracing up to play South Africa in a Test series beginning October 2nd in Visakhapatnam.

india vs south africa 2019Off The FieldRavi Shastri

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more