Team India to Get Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in England: Report

The Indian team is due to tour England is June and the players in the squad have already received their first shots for Covid-19. According to a fresh report, the players will get the second jab in England, administered by UK health department. Talking to ANI, the sources said, the Indian players will receive the second dose under the guidance of the UK health department.

“The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules,” the source said.

The BCCI has made a solid plan where the players will undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on Wednesday. Thereafter the team will quarantine in Mumbai for two weeks, and will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK.

India is slated to play the WTC final first against New Zealand in June, followed by a five-match Test series against England. Meanwhile, a ‘B’ team will play against Sri Lanka simultaneously. The squad for the same hasn’t been announced.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has reportedly tested negative for cornavirus while in quarantine clearing the way for him to join the rest of the Test squad announced by the BCCI earlier this month for the UK tour. Though Saha was named in the 20-man Test squad, his availability was subject to fitness.

For now, Saha is one of the two specialised keepers for the England tour. For now, Saha has been allowed to go to Kolkata and meet his family before he joins the Team India in the bio-bubble. Saha is one of the three members of the Test squad including KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna whose availability for the tour depended on fitness. Rahul underwent surgery for appendicitis while Krishna had tested positive for coronavirus.

