Team India to Kick-Off Preparations For Pink-Ball Test Against Australia Today

The Australia-bound Indian cricket team will start practicing for the four match Test series from Friday evening at the Dubai-based ICC Academy. The likes of Test specialists: Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara have already started their net session with throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne. Meanwhile the other throwdown specialist Raghu is down with Coronavirus and hence is unavailable.

"Pujara, Vihari, and the rest are currently working with Nuwan in Raghu's absence. It is unfortunate but you cannot do anything about Raghu testing positive for coronavirus. Looking at the brighter side, Nuwan brings in the left-arm angle and that is a plus as Starc is an integral part of the Australian attack," a source told ANI.

While the tour kicks off with a three match ODI series, it will be the four match Test series that is hogging all the limelight. It will be played under ICC Test Championships whose final is set to happen in June 2021 in Lord’s. With India at number one and Australia at number two, the series is expected to be a close affair.

The team will start practicing in Dubai under lights, the source confirmed to news agency ANI as the series begins with a pink-ball Test match at Adelaide. "The team realises the need to prepare for such an intense series and we want to use as much of our time judiciously in Dubai. We will have sessions under lights from today and with the pink ball. Today's session will be a three-hour session approximately," the source said.

Last time when India toured Australia, they beat the home side 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. This time too Kohli and his men will try their best to defend the series at all possible costs. While India beat Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, they lost their next game in Perth despite a superb century from Kohli himself. Kohli and his men then came back and took the series with a win in Melbourne.