Team India Tops List for Most ICC Finals Played; Check Out the Details

Team India is one of the best in the business, across formats. At least the stats show that. They have made it to the finals of the ICC events a massive 10 times — joint-record with Australia for most summit clash appearances. It all started with the 1983 World Cup victory by Kapil Dev’s team; India has time and again proved their mettle on the biggest stage.

Cricketnext takes a look at all the final appearances by Team India over the years.

1983 World Cup final (W)

This was a game-changer. The underdogs, India beat two-time World Champions, West Indies in the final and changed the landscape of cricket in the country forever. Set a score of 183 in the first innings, India bowled out the opposition for a paltry 140. It was then, Kapil Dev lifted the trophy in the Lord’s balcony.

2000 ICC KnockOuts final (L)

India were one of the strongest teams going into the competition, and lived up to the expectation by making it to the final. But they faltered in the final against an improbable New Zealand. After setting a target of 265, NZ won the match by four wickets and two balls to spare. Chris Cairns slammed a ton in the final.

2002 Champions Trophy (W)

In the final between India and Sri Lanka, rain played spoil-sport. The match could not be completed and both the nations were declared join-winners. Initially, Sri Lanka had set a target of 223, and India had managed to score 38/1 in 8.4 overs.

2003 World Cup final (L)

It was after a gap of 20 years that the team made it to the final of the World Cup. Sourav Ganguly’s exemplary leadership was detrimental in India reaching the summit clash. But they were outplayed by Australia in the final, as Ricky Ponting’s 140 helped them score 359/2. India were all out for only 234.

2007 World T20 final (W)

Not many had given a chance to a young Indian team to do well in the inaugural World T20. But they went on to create history with MS Dhoni leading the side to the title. What was even more commendable — that the victory in the final came against arch-rivals Pakistan. This was a start of another golden era for the team.

2011 World Cup final (W)

After a disappointing WC campaign in 2007 - where the team was knocked out from the group stages, a lot was at stake for MS Dhoni’s men. The team rose to the occasion and churned out a perfect campaign, where they beat Sri Lanka at home to lift their second World Cup. This was MS Dhoni’s second ICC trophy.

2013 Champions Trophy final (W)

This was the third and the last trophy under MS Dhoni. He became the first-ever skipper to win all the ICC trophies. India beat England narrowly in a rain-curtailed match. D/L came into play, and England were asked to chase down 130 in 20 overs. They fell short by 5 runs.

2014 T20 World Cup (L)

Sri Lanka managed to avenge the 2011 World Cup loss after three years, as they beat India in the final. India batted poorly in the match and could only score 130 in the final. Sri Lanka had no problems in chasing down the traget and won by six wickets, and over two overs to spare.

2017 Champions Trophy final (L)

It was a massive heartbreak for the Indian fans as they lost to Pakistan in the final, after they beat them in the group stages already. They scored 338/4, while the Indian batting collapsed. India was bundled out for a paltry 158 with Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 76.

2021 World Test Championship final (L)

This loss against New Zealand would have hurt India the most, as it came in the inaugural WTC final. India just could not capitalise in crunch situations, and suffered two batting collapses. Even the bowlers were not up to the mark.

