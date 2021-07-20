Team India Watching Team India - BCCI Shares Interesting Pic, Wasim Jaffer Has Hilarious Meme

Team India watching Team India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a picture of the Indian Test team in England watching the Indian One-Day International team in action in Sri Lanka. The Test team is in the middle of a warm-up match against Select County XI while the ODI team is playing Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI at Colombo

Here’s the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Wasim Jaffer, as always, put a hilarious meme to go with the BCCI tweet.

India vs England County Select XI Live Score, Warm-up Match at Chester-le-Street

The India ODI team is leading the three-match series 1-0. They kept Sri Lanka to 275 for 9 in the second ODI at the half way mark.

Meanwhile in England, captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane are not playing India’s three-day warm-up match against Select County XI in Durham due to a stiff back and swelling in left hamstring respectively, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

“Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a statement.

While the board did not specify when Kohli would recover, Rahane is expected to be fit before the first Test.

“Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham."

Meanwhile, India suffered further injury scare when Avesh Khan hurt his finger while bowling in the match against Indians. He was injured when he tried to stop a ball hit by Hanuma Vihari in the 35th over. Avesh had bowled 9.5 overs for 41 runs without picking up a wicket when he walked off.

“The ECB made a request to the Indian team management to let two players from the Indian contingent play for County Select XI after some of their players were deemed to be unavailable either due to injury or close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person. Accordingly, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been made available to play for their team," the BCCI said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here