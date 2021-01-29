Team India's Morale-boosting Triumph Down Under Finds Mention in Economic Survey of 2020-21

What Team India achieved in Test series against Australia has more significance, than just numbers. It showed how the team stood strong when the chips were down, and fought right till the very end. Even though individual performers thrived, but it was a collective team effort that took India across the finish line.

The team displayed the character, that perhaps is synonymous to India's battle against Covid-19. In fact the team's performance Down Under, found a reference in the preface of the Government of India's Economic Survey of 2020-21.

Here's the extract from the preface: "Economic Survey 2020-21 is an ardent tribute to the immortal human spirit of grit and compassion encapsulated by the tireless battle against the pandemic by our frontline COVID-19 warriors. In the midst of the most unfathomable global health emergency experienced in modern history, the resolve of each Indian helped find its way from the darkness of ‘lives vs livelihoods’to the glow of ‘#SavingLives&Livelihoods’. The foresight of our collective vision to battle this pandemic became evident when policy insights and implementation at the Centre, State and local level converged to initiate a V-shaped economic recovery.

"This spirit resonated in the recent Team India’s victory in Australia where their resilience to rebound from 36 all out to winning the Test series was a V-shaped performance indeed! Similarly, after experiencing a sharp contraction of 23.9% in first quarter of 2020-21, India is expected to be the fastest-growing economy in the next two years. Projections by various national and international agencies including the IMF project this resilience of the Indian economy."

Meanwhile, after the series against Australia, Team India is limbering-up for the Tests against England at home. For now, both teams are placed in quarantine in their hotels. The first Test begins on February 5 in Chennai, at the MA Chidambram Stadium.