'Team Management has Little or No Faith...': Former India Opener Questions Handling of All-rounders

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday questioned the selection of all-rounders in the Indian squad. He shared his opinion on social media after the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated West Indies by 6 wickets in the first ODI in Ahmedabad.

Chopra seemed unsatisfied by the team management’s tactics of not showing trust in the bowling abilities of the newcomers. He cited the examples of Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda who recently added to the mix following some remarkable performances in the Indian Premier League.

On Sunday, Hooda made his international debut in what was Team India’s 1000th ODI. Though his services as a bowler weren’t required, he chipped in with the bat in hand and stitched a handy 62-run unbeaten stand with Suryakumar Yadav to take the team home.

EXCLUSIVE | The Boys had Excellent Self-belief and Showed Solid Resilience: Under-19 Selection Committee Chairman S Sharath

Chopra questioned why the all-rounders aren’t bowling, highlighting the case of Iyer. The all-rounder from Indore was hardly utilised as a bowling option in the three-match ODIs against South Africa, which India lost 0-3, before losing his spot.

“Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities,” tweeted Chopra.

Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities. #IndvWI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the fans had different opinions on the matter. While one user agreed with Chopra, stating that the management isn’t letting the players settle down, another expressed his disagreement and said, “the key bowlers are doing good.”

Here’re the reactions:

They don’t want any players to settle down so when @hardikpandya7 is ready, he can make into the 11 straight. There is no consistency in team selection since past 5 years. Lots of lies and politics. Only certain players get benefited from from groupism and defending each other.— Prashant Patel (@PrashantPatelOf) February 6, 2022

@cricketaakash Disagree!… Your key bowlers were doing good.. so no need to introduce All rounder bowler. Hopefully he will get chance in next 2 matches and you will have your answer 😊😊— Sagar D (@SaggyD) February 6, 2022

ALSO READ | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sale of Match Passes Goes Live, India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Sold Out in Minutes

India took a 1-0 lead with the six-wicket win on Sunday. With KL Rahul set to return for the next two games, it would be interesting to see the combination as the hosts will eye sealing the series. The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Wednesday while the final game will take place on Friday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here