'Team Management Will be Inclined Towards Him Even If He Performs at 70 Percent'

India’s stupendous home season came to an end with a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka. This triumph came after back-to-back wins over New Zealand and West Indies which meant that the team now has a good headache—lots of options. Earlier in the series, the management tried out the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. Although Gaikwad missed out after just playing one game against West Indies, Kishan did score an 89 off 56 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Meanwhile former India batting coach made his point of view about Kishan very clear. He heaped praise on the youngster, adding that the batter may be picked in the Indian side despite performing at 60 to 70 percent.

“In his previous series against West Indies, he didn’t perform very well. But here, the way he played during his 85-run knock, it was incredible. His strength was in full display during that innings, especially against the short ball,” Bangar said on Star Sports. “Once he finds his rhythm, he becomes unstoppable. He plays with a strike rate which India need at the top order. In addition, he also provides the right-left combination at the top. So, even if he performs 60-70 percent of his ability, I believe that the team management will be heavily inclined towards him at the moment,” said Bangar.

Kishan was hit on the head by a nasty bouncer from Lahiru Kumara after which he was rushed to the hospital during the final T20I game against Sri Lanka. It was the fourth over of India’s innings where they were chasing a formidable target of 184, pacer Lahiru Kumara was bowling a fiery spell and his 146 kmph bouncer struck on Kishan’s helmet who was attempting to play a pull shot but failed.

The southpaw held his ground strong and continued batting despite the blow, however, he failed to score big and was dismissed on 16 runs off 15 balls.

Apart from Ishan Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I.

