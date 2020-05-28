Team Meetings Only Lasted Two Minutes as MS Dhoni Was Clear About Plans: Parthiv Patel

Veteran cricketer Parthiv Patel has moved around the block a bit in the IPL and has had the privilege of playing with some of the biggest names in world cricket.
The southpaw started out along with MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings side in 2008 in the first edition of the IPL.
Speaking about his fellow wicket-keeper and CSK captain Dhoni, Parthiv explained that there was always clarity in thought process.
Parthiv recalled his time at CSK during the 2008 campaign on Star Sports and said, “Team meetings used to last for 2 minutes. In the 2008 final, the CSK team meeting led by Dhoni lasted for 2 minutes and I am sure it lasted for 2 minutes in 2019 also. Dhoni was always clear in what he wanted from his players. I learned a lot in 2008 from watching players like Hussey, Fleming, and Hayden, how they get ready for big matches and how they prepare.”
“IPL has changed a lot. There are more tactics, analytics and strategies. We used to aim for 30 to 36 runs in the last 5 overs of batting. Now scoring 50 to 60 runs in the last five overs of the first innings is the new normal.”
“Dhoni was always clear about his team combinations and the role each player had to play in the squad.”
“The RR team in the 2008 season played like a group of 11 players. It was never a team of individuals and that is why we took them seriously. They were never the underdogs.”
Parthiv scored 302 runs from 13 matches as CSK made it to the final, which was to be played against Rajasthan Royals, and even though the wicketkeeper batsman went on to play for other teams, he is certain nothing has changed about Dhoni and his captaincy in all these years.
