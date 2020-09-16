Team Owner Gets Banned After Taking Field as Player in Shpageeza Cricket League

In an unusual event, the owner of Kabul Eagles franchise owner Abdul Latif Ayoubi decided to enter the playing 11 of his team in a match against Speen Ghar Tigers. As it turned out, he ended up getting banned for the rest of the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 tournament.

Moreover, the 40-year-old Ayoubi, who is a medium-fast bowler, gave away 16 runs in the only over he bowled. The Eagles won the match anyway. The Speen Ghar Tigers had put up a target of 142 which the Eagles chased in just 17.5 overs. Ayoubi did not get to take his chance with the bat.

Having consolidated a strong position in the league matches of the tournament, Ayoubi seemed quite confident of his chances to make it to the final, which they eventually did, and decided to make his own debut despite not being a member of the squad. For his illegal entry, he came under intense scrutiny of the tournament organizers.

To make matters worse, Ayoubi got into a brawl with a commentator after which he was charged with violating Articles 9 and 18 of the ACB Disciplinary Code that deals with misbehaviour with Staff or players, using foul language & damaging property.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board banned Ayoubi from attending the remainder of the tournament and also imposed a fine of 30000 AFNs which is equivalent to Rs 28,616.

Read the tweet here:

@TheKabulEagles franchise owner Ab.Latif Ayobi is banned from attending the remainder of #Etisalat4GSCL2020 & fined 30000 AFNs for violation of Articles 9 &18 of the ACB Disciplinary Code which deals with misbehavior with Staff or players, using foul language & damaging property. — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 14, 2020

The ACB is currently hosting the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 tournament featuring six teams - Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Boost Defenders. In the final being played today, the top two teams in the league rounds - Kabul Eagles and Mis Ainak Knights – are facing each other.

MAK has won the toss and elected to bowl first. In their previous face-off, Kabul Eagles were victorious with 4 wickets. The Eagles have lost just one match in the entire tournament so far. The winner of today’s match will take the crown in this all or nothing final.