'Team Selection Doesn't Bother me': Abhimanyu Easwaran Commits to Work Harder After South Africa Tour Snub

Young India opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has failed to make the cut for the upcoming Test series against South Africa which will start on December 26. Easwaran was part of India’s tour of England this year but failed to make a place in the playing XI as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma performed exceedingly well at the top. The right-handed opening batter was ignored by the selectors despite his decent show with the bat in the recently concluded India A’s tour of South Africa.

The Bengal opener said that he will work harder to make a place in the playing XI of the senior team in the future.

“Team selection does not bother me,” Easwaran told The Indian Express. “It is a dream to play for my country, and if I keep getting runs, one day, I will make it to the playing XI.”

Easwaran was part of India A’s XI in all three four-day games, where he registered scores of 103, 0, 55, 28 and 19 in the five innings he batted.

However, India A’s captain for the South Africa tour Priyank Panchal got the opportunity in the senior team’s Test squad. Panchal replaced swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the Test series after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Easwaran claims there are a lot of good cricketers in India’s domestic circuit and believes it’s good to have competition.

“It’s always great to have competition, and especially in India, there are a lot of good cricketers who perform at domestic cricket and for India A. I think it’s really good to have a good competition,” says Easwaran.

The 26-year-old opener further talked about spending time with the Indian team on the England tour where he was accompanied by star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Easwaran heaped huge praise on the Indian duo and he was lucky to watch them closely.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have amazing self-belief. The way they prepare and have that belief that they will go out and win matches for the country is truly unique. I was lucky to watch them prepare from close quarters,” he recalls.

“The hunger they have to succeed is what makes them a cut above the rest. It was a great learning experience for me too because (I got to see what ) what it takes to play cricket at the highest level,” he said.

