'Teammates Must Be Proud Over Their Captain'-Kapil Dev Says 'There is Huge Doubt' Over Rohit Sharma's Fitness

Over the years fans have argued how Virat Kohli was a better captain than Rohit Sharma. And one argument they used to cite was how Kohli was much ahead than Rohit when it comes to fitness. In-fact, they had a point. India have played 68 matches (5 Tests, 21 ODIs and 42 T20Is). Out of which he has featured in only 39 (2 Tests, 8 ODIs, and 29 T20Is). Even as late as December last year, Rohit had hurt his finger and had to pull out of the last ODI series against Bangladesh.

With 2023 ODI World Cup just around the corner, Rohit needs to buckle up as one more injury may leave the team in the lurch. Moreover, former India captain Kapil Dev, who knows a thing or two about lifting World Cup, said that Rohit is one of the best when it comes to his cricket skills, but same can’t be said about his fitness.

“There’s no shortcoming in Rohit Sharma. He has everything but I personally think, there is a huge question mark over his fitness. Is he fit enough? Because a captain should be someone who motivates the other players to get fitter, the teammates should feel proud of their captain," Kapil said on ABP News.

He said if Rohit improves his fitness, then it will set a good example and the players will quickly follow suit.

“I can say with surety that there is a huge doubt over Rohit’s fitness. There has been a lot of criticism that he hasn’t scored that many runs since he has become captain, I kind of agree with it but I don’t think there is any issue with his cricketing skills. He is a very successful cricketer. If he gets fitter, the entire team will rally around him," he added.

Earlier, Rohit had dislocated his left thumb during the second ODI against Bangladesh and had to bat with a lot of pain to save the series in Mirpur. Although he did score a fifty, he couldn’t save the match for India. He was then ruled out of the two-match Test series and the three match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, he is all set to return for the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka which begins on January 10 in Guwahati.

