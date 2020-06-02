Teams Would Have Paid More Money Than Cummins & Stokes to Get Viv Richards: Ian Smith
Former New Zealand player Ian Smith reckons batting legend Vivian Richards would have been an absolute crowd pleaser in T20 cricket with franchises willing to pay more money than all the current stars like Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes put together.
Teams Would Have Paid More Money Than Cummins & Stokes to Get Viv Richards: Ian Smith
