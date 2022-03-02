'Technique, Footwork, Balance…I Like All of That'-Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be featuring in his hundredth Test match when he takes the field against Sri Lanka in Mohali. With this, h

e will become only the 11th such player from India to play a century of Test matches. One among them is the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who retired from international cricket in 2008. Interestingly, it was the same year when Kohli made his India debut. His Test debut came three years later.

“To begin with, you need to be a very good player to get there,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times.com in an exclusive. “Very few people in Indian cricket have played 100 Test matches. It’s a fantastic landmark. Virat is a great player and deserves every bit of it.”

Dada was there as a commentator when Kohli had a horrendous season in England in 2014. He recalled that tour and how Kohli really improved in the next five years. “His technique, his positivity, his footwork, his balance…I like all of that” he said. “Above all, the way Virat changed his game after 2014 in England when he was struggling. I saw that Test series because I was working as a commentator there. And he had a remarkable five years after that. That’s what normally happens. I saw that with Rahul Dravid between 2002 to 2005. You see great players having these phases where they are at their peak. Sachin had many.”

It will be Kohli’s first Test match as a player for India after a long gap of seven years. In between, he had led India to series win in Australia and came really close in England. “It does require some adjustments. But I don’t think it’s very difficult,” said Ganguly. “He will come back and get hundreds. I know about all this talk, with him not getting a hundred for over two years. But he is too good a player to consistently go through this. He will get past this phase too. He knows how to get hundreds otherwise he would not have got 70 of them. As a former player, I know he will start scoring them again. He has enormous ability, so it’s a matter of time."

