Teenage Bowler Mokit Hariharan Displays Unique Talent in TNPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 24, 2018, 5:41 PM IST
Teenage Bowler Mokit Hariharan Displays Unique Talent in TNPL

Bowling in the Tamil Nadu Premier League for VB Kanchi Veerans against Dindigul Dragons, 18-year-old Mokit Hariharan displayed his unique ambidextrous talent when he bowled using his left arm against a right-handed batsman, and then switched over to bowling with his right arm against a left-handed batsman.




Despite not being able to pick up a wicket during his spell and conceding 32 runs in four overs, Hariharan had earlier contributed with the bat when he came out to bat at number 4 and scored and scored an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. He hit five fours and five sixes in his innings and helped his team post a total of 166/4 in 20 overs, stitching a 139 run partnership with Francis Rokins.




However, Dindigul Dragons chased down the target with five balls to spare, and never looked in trouble throughout their innings. NS Chaturvedi made the most significant contribution coming in to bat at number 4, scoring 41 off just 17 balls and taking his team over the line. The result means that Kanchi Veerans remain winless in this season's TNPL after three matches played.



AmbidextrousDindigul DragonsKanchi VeeransMokit HariharanTNPL
First Published: July 24, 2018, 5:41 PM IST
