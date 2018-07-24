Teenage Bowler Mokit Hariharan Displays Unique Talent in TNPL

Yes. Believe what you are seeing. @sprite_india refreshing moment of the day. #TNPL2018 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/4RrgSBsMXW— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 22, 2018
Despite not being able to pick up a wicket during his spell and conceding 32 runs in four overs, Hariharan had earlier contributed with the bat when he came out to bat at number 4 and scored and scored an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. He hit five fours and five sixes in his innings and helped his team post a total of 166/4 in 20 overs, stitching a 139 run partnership with Francis Rokins.
Rewind look into the super young Southpaw's sixes! Mokit Hariharan! #NammaOoruNammaGethu #TNPL2018 pic.twitter.com/0mKJ94pRg4— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 23, 2018
However, Dindigul Dragons chased down the target with five balls to spare, and never looked in trouble throughout their innings. NS Chaturvedi made the most significant contribution coming in to bat at number 4, scoring 41 off just 17 balls and taking his team over the line. The result means that Kanchi Veerans remain winless in this season's TNPL after three matches played.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
First Published: July 24, 2018, 5:41 PM IST