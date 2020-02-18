Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of First Australia T20I

Bavuma opened the batting in three T20 internationals against England and scored 123 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 153.75.

Cricketnext Staff |February 18, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
Batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Twenty20 international against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday because of a hamstring strain.

Bavuma opened the batting in three T20 internationals against England and scored 123 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 153.75.

He was injured while fielding in the third match against England. He will stay with the South African squad in the hope that he will be fit for the second and third matches against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and Cape Town on Wednesday.

