Ten BBL Matches Moved from Sydney to Canberra as a Result of State Border Closures

The Big Bash League has confirmed that three matches will be moved from Sydney venues to Manuka Oval, Canberra as a result of state border closures.

The three games to be moved are:

January 13: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium

January 16: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground

January 18: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, said, “The decision to move these three matches from Sydney to Canberra has been taken to ensure the continuation of the BBL|10 season despite the ongoing public health situation and related state border closures.

“We understand this will be disappointing news for the thousands of passionate Sixers and Thunder members and fans in Sydney. We want those fans to know that we greatly appreciate their support and know they’ll be tuning in to cheer their teams on.

“The logistical complexities of the BBL, with multiple movements of multiple groups across multiple state borders, means moving these games gives us the best possible chance of executing a full season. This differs from the logistics of the ongoing Vodafone Test Series, which requires fewer movements across state borders to execute a full series.

“These movements have been made easier by the successful implementation of and detailed planning behind the bio secure hubs in each market, which have allowed us to effectively safeguard the competition.

“We have been working closely with the ACT Government to bring the games to the ACT to ensure the health, safety and enjoyment of both officials, players and fans. Manuka Oval hosted six successful BBL matches last month with COVID-Safe measures in place to keep players, officials, patrons and the Canberra community safe.

“We’d also like to thank Cricket ACT, our broadcast partners, our BBL clubs - in particular the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers – and their players and staff and all other partners involved in the execution of these matches for their cooperation, flexibility and understanding.

“As part of our ongoing monitoring of the situation in Sydney, we will consider whether or not we need to make any decisions on the remaining matches in Sydney in due course.”

Lee Germon, Cricket NSW CEO, reiterated Dobson’s comments around the Sydney fans.

“Like everyone we are disappointed we aren’t able to host this block of games in Sydney,” Germon said.

“Along with CA and other partners we did all we could to keep the matches at the SCG and Sydney Showgrounds Stadium because we know how much our fans and supporters love attending Sixers and Thunder matches.

“Although our teams are not playing these matches in Sydney I know our players have greatly appreciated the support they have received throughout the BBL already and both clubs will do all we can to repay that faith and support from our fans".