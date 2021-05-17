Ten on Ten: Robin Uthappa Shakes a Leg on Instagram; Video Goes Viral

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa was seen dancing alongside his wife in this brand new Instagram video. The video became viral instantly and had over 1 lakh views. “You gotta commit to the role if your wife wants to embarrass you,” he posted the video with this caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN UTHAPPA (@robinaiyudauthappa)

A lot of his colleagues were highly impressed with his performance. This included the likes of Ruturaj Gaekwad who replied: “”Robbie bhai, ten out of ten for you”.RCB’s Sachin Baby too posted a remark and so did ace Tennis star Rohan Bopanna. Earlier he claimed that his CSK colleague Matthew Hayden was so incensed at him after 2008 Australia tour that he didn’t talk to him.

Also Read: Pravin Amre Interview: On Prithvi Shaw Justifying the Talent God Has Given Him & Rishabh Pant’s Growing Stature

“The amount of sledging that happened in that game was incredible. I remember people having a go at me and at that time, when they had a go, very few people retaliated. Only Zak bhai (Zaheer Khan) was one of them and a few other fast bowlers. But none of the batsmen gave it back,” Uthappa told stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant on his YouTube show Wake Up With Sorabh.

“In that game, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) gave it back. I gave it back to Andrew Symonds, Mitchell Johnson, Brad Haddin. The toughest one that I encountered in that game was Matthew Hayden. He inspired me as a person and batsman. In fact, my walking shot was picked out of him. I remember Haydos was batting and in that game, he was going at me and that is when I decided, ‘Ok, I’m going to give it back’. So when they came to bat, I was giving it. And it got to Haydos at a point, while he was batting,” Uthappa said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here