Tendulkar Admits He is No 'Match' to Piers Morgan

Tendulkar’s exploits are more than well documented and every year on his birthday Indian cricket fans rewind to the magical century at Sharjah against Australia in the final of Coca-Cola Cup.
This year, while the good wishes kept flowing in, English journalist Piers Morgan tweeted to Sachin with a unique wish.
Morgan posted a photo of himself with Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kevin Pietersen and Sachin Tendulkar and said, “Happy Birthday to the great @sachin_rt - whose career highlight was surely this selfie with four other cricketing legends?! @BrianLara @KP24 #Murali.”
Totally agree @piersmorgan 😉! But @BrianLara, @KP24
, #Murali and I combined could never MATCH your record of 123K (and still counting ..) tweets🙌
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 1, 2019
Sachin, the holder of more than a few records in cricket, responded saying that he nor the likes of Lara, Muralitharan and Pietersen would be able to match Morgan’s legendary numbers on Twitter.
Former England cricketer Pietersen could not hold back his laughter on the conversation either.
Sachin, who is currently a mentor for the IPL side Mumbai Indians, turned 46 on April 24 this year.
First Published: May 1, 2019, 1:15 PM IST