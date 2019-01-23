Tendulkar Backs Inclusion of Cricket at Olympics

Loading...
“Being a cricketer, I will say that the game needs to be globalised, without any doubt,” said Tendulkar at the Mumbai launch of the book ‘Dipa Karmakar - The Small Wonder’.
“Some-time ago, I was there at the 2016 Rio Olympics. I also spoke to Mr Thomas Bach (IOC President), and told him that I feel cricket should be included (in the Olympics),” he said while admitting that other non-cricket playing countries will have to be given time to take up the sport.
“He (Bach) was under the impression, five days how can we ... cricket is one of those few sports where there are multiple versions – One Day, T20, T10, by the time they (IOC) introduce cricket in the Olympics, — it might be 5 overs or whatever,” said the first men’s cricketer to score a double century in one-day internationals.
“But I think, the game (cricket) should be there (in the Olympics). Being a cricketer I would want that to happen. I am looking forward to it, without any doubt,” he added.
Tendulkar also heaped praise on Karmakar, saying she has “not only left an impression (with her performance in the Rio Olympics), but also motivated thousands of youngsters to go out and do something special for our country and that is what matters.”
First Published: January 23, 2019, 10:00 AM IST