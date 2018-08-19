Tendulkar, De Villiers and Other Cricketers Express Grief Over Kerala Floods

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is the owner of Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, conveyed that the state requires more than prayers in this torrid time. He wrote, “Prayers are always good but in times of dire need and suffering we all can do more. Right now the victims and families of the #KeralaFloods need our help. Let’s show them that we #StandWithKerala. Even a small contribution to Kerala’s #CMDRF would go a long way. @CMOKerala”
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is currently in England working for Sky for the Test series between England and India, said, “The people in Kerala need all the help possible, to deal with the crisis and get back on their feet. Here's some information on where and how you can help them out. #PrayForKerala #SOSKerala #KeralaFloods”
Former South African skipper AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, also expressed his sadness on hearing about the situation in the state. He wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the terrible floods in Kerala!!! More than 100 dead and 200,000 left homeless.. terrible!"
Here are some of the other cricketers expressing their grief:
