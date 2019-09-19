Tendulkar Finds Smith's Technique 'Complicated' But With 'Organised Mindset'
Steve Smith's incredible consistency has made the world take notice, particularly after the Ashes where he scored 774 runs in just seven innings. His unique technique has become a talking point, with Adam Gilchrist saying coaching manuals around the world might now change to incorporate Smith's style.
Tendulkar Finds Smith's Technique 'Complicated' But With 'Organised Mindset'
Steve Smith's incredible consistency has made the world take notice, particularly after the Ashes where he scored 774 runs in just seven innings. His unique technique has become a talking point, with Adam Gilchrist saying coaching manuals around the world might now change to incorporate Smith's style.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Kohli Best but Smith's Record Speaks for Itself: Ganguly
Nikhil Narain | September 17, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: Steve Smith’s Herculean Efforts Put Him in a League of His Own
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli Remains Second to Steve Smith in Latest ICC Test Rankings
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow All Fixtures
Team Rankings