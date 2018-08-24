Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman Stay Away from Picking Junior Selector

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman Stay Away from Picking Junior Selector

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have recused themselves from finalising the appointment of the chief junior selector.

The post has been vacant since Venkatesh Prasad resigned in March this year after taking over as chairman of the junior selection committee in October 2015. During Prasad’s tenure, India’s Under-19 team ended runner-up in the 2016 World Cup in Bangladesh and won the title in the 2018 edition in New Zealand.

According to a report in Times of India, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators led by Vinod Rai had shortlisted three former players – Odisha’s Debashish Mohanty, Karnataka’s Sujit Somasundar and Assam’s Zakaria Zuffri – to replace Prasad in the committee.

The CoA had asked the CAC to pick one of the shortlisted candidates, but Tendulkar & Co have recused themselves from the role. Tendulkar decided not to be involved to avoid conflict of interest since his son Arjun Tendulkar was recently part of the India Under-19 side during the tour of Sri Lanka.

The report said Ganguly and Laxman, the other two members of the committee, too refused to play a part in the appointment as they did not have enough information on what the shortlisted candidates have been up to with regards to involvement with Indian cricket.

In such a scenario, the CAC is set to meet in New Delhi later this week to appoint one of the shortlisted candidates, or continue with the other existing junior selectors (Ashish Kapoor, Rakesh Parekh, Gyanendra Pandey and Amit Sharma) till a new BCCI body is formed.

First Published: August 24, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
