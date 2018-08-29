Tendulkar Joins Other Top Cricketers in Paying Homage to Hockey Genius Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Modi said, "Greetings to all sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to the phenomenal hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. I urge people to give priority to sports and fitness related activities, which will contribute towards a healthier India."
Sachin Tendulkar too paid tribute to Dhyanchand and said, "I've heard stories about #MajorDhyanChand practising Hockey under a moonlit sky as there were no floodlights in those days. He did what it took to fulfil his dream. That's what I call commitment. Remembering him on his 113th birth anniversary #NationalSportsDay #SportPLAYINGIndia"
Former India opener Virender Sehwag said, "After India’s 1st match at 1936 Olympics,ppl watching other sports filled hockey stadiums .A German newspaper headline read-The Olympic complex now has a magic show too.'Berlin had posters:”Visit hockey stadium to watch the Indian magician Dhyan Chand in action #NationalSportsDay"
Other cricketers too paid their tribute to legendary Dhyanchand.
Dhyan Chand remains the greatest hockey player ever to grace the field and he played a pivotal role in helping India to win three Olympic gold medals - 1928, 1932, 1936.
It is believed that after India defeated Germany 8-1 in the 1936 Olympics final, Hitler offered him a senior post in the German Army which he refused.