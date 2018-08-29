Tendulkar Joins Other Top Cricketers in Paying Homage to Hockey Genius Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Getty Images

Greetings to all sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to the phenomenal hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary.



I urge people to give priority to sports and fitness related activities, which will contribute towards a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2018

I've heard stories about #MajorDhyanChand practising Hockey under a moonlit sky as there were no floodlights in those days. He did what it took to fulfil his dream. That's what I call commitment. Remembering him on his 113th birth anniversary #NationalSportsDay #SportPLAYINGIndia pic.twitter.com/O8aQc3UhEc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2018

After India’s 1st match at 1936 Olympics,ppl watching other sports filled hockey stadiums .A German newspaper headline read-The Olympic complex now has a magic show too.'Berlin had posters:”Visit hockey stadium to watch the Indian magician Dhyan Chand in action #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/FIKougv55S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2018

Remembering the legend and hockey magician #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary also celebrated as #NationalSportsDay. There will never be another like him. Respect 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vDgvqIHFSU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 29, 2018

Sir Don Bradman once said, he scores goals the way we score runs. As we remember the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, my greetings to all from the sports fraternity on #NationalSportsDay. May we all inculcate some sport as a part of our life. pic.twitter.com/vUAwzn7CV6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2018

Remembering The wizard of hockey #MajorDyanChand on this #NationalSportsDay May his commitment and dedication towards sports and the country inspire us all to follow our dreams, believe in ourself and never give up ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 29, 2018

First Published: August 29, 2018, 4:42 PM IST