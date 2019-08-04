starts in
Tendulkar, Kambli Celebrate Friendship Day with One-on-One Battle

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have been best of friends since their childhood and the duo took to Twitter to celebrate Friendship Day.

The former international indulged in a mobile game of cricket and took on each other to see who can score the most runs in a single over. Tendulkar posted the video on Twitter, quoting,” Happy #FriendshipDay guys... always remember that there are 'No boundaries' in friendship!”

Prior to this, Tendulkar recently also posted a childhood picture of himself with Kambli during their younger days.

“Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“This brought back memories, Master! You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next! Aathavtay ka?” Kambli quote-tweeted to the message.

It has been over three decades since the duo first appeared on the scene of Mumbai cricket and threatened to take the world by storm. And their bond since those still remains strong as ever.

