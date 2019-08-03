Tendulkar Rekindles Memories With Picture of Himself & Kambli as Kids

Legend Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock on Twitter on Saturday (August 3) when he posted a childhood picture of himself with his school friend Vinod Kambli. The duo were known to terrorise bowlers and make records their own at will.
“Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this,” Tendulkar tweeted.
Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this. pic.twitter.com/pUkOablTAX— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019
Tendulkar and Kambli were the two childhood prodigies to emerge out of Mumbai’s Shardashram Vidyamandir where they put on a record partnership of 664 runs with individual scores of 326 not out (Tendulkar) and 349 not out (Kambli) against St Xavier's High School in the Harris Shield semi-final in February 1988.
Both the former Mumbai cricketers trained under coach Ramakant Achrekar, who passed away earlier this year. Kambli recalled an old memory of flying a kite which had landed in the middle of the pitch while the two were batting after looking at the picture tweeted by Tendulkar.
“This brought back memories, Master! You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next! Aathavtay ka?” Kambli tweeted.
This brought back memories, Master!You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it.You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next! Aathavtay ka? https://t.co/42a0pvoQd3— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 3, 2019
Kasa visru shakto! Miss our playing days.🏏Why don’t you come over, we’ll do something fun.Guys, any suggestions?😀 https://t.co/TIoABbfdGM— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019
It might be 30 years since the duo batted together in school cricket but the bond between Tendulkar and Kambli still remains strong as ever. The Little Master might even decide to make a small comeback to the field with his best buddy in tow if everything falls into place.
