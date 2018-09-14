Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Other Cricketers Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 14, 2018, 8:15 PM IST
Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Other Cricketers Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Loading...
Several former and current cricketers, including India’s Asia Cup captain Rohit Sharma and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs Tendulkar shared an image of him celebrating the festival at home. He wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya”

"Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya," Rohit Sharma, who will captain India in the upcoming Asia Cup, wrote on Twitter account.



Here are some other cricketers celebrating the occasion:







Ajinkya RahaneOff The Fieldrohit sharmasachin tendulkarvirender sehwagvvs laxman
First Published: September 14, 2018, 7:14 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...