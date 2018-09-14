Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Other Cricketers Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Loading...
The leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs Tendulkar shared an image of him celebrating the festival at home. He wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya”
सर्वांना गणेशचतुर्थीच्या हार्दीक शुभेच्छा.
गणपती बाप्पा मोरया , मंगलमुर्ती मोरया.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/CNTgvYQahb
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2018
"Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya," Rohit Sharma, who will captain India in the upcoming Asia Cup, wrote on Twitter account.
Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 13, 2018
Here are some other cricketers celebrating the occasion:
May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya . Happy #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/ZU15MmgeDs
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 13, 2018
May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/53dQDsBJJm
— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 13, 2018
This Ganpati is made from raw bananas & bamboo in a village in Goa. The bananas are distributed after ripening among the villagers. This #GaneshChaturthi may we share love and joy. pic.twitter.com/9IB3yoVEnG
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 13, 2018
On this auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi may #LordGanesha bless you with lots of wisdom, health & hapiness! #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/4zZr71io4n
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 13, 2018
First Published: September 14, 2018, 7:14 PM IST