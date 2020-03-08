Tendulkar-Sehwag Roll Back the Years as India Legends Win
Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the lung-opener of the Road Safety World Series between WI Legends and India Legends.
Tendulkar-Sehwag Roll Back the Years as India Legends Win
Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the lung-opener of the Road Safety World Series between WI Legends and India Legends.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 09 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings