Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Tendulkar Shares Post of Inspiring Kerala Artist on Onam

On the special occasion of the festival ‘Onam’, Tendulkar shared a Twitter post with an artist named Pranav, who sketches with his feet and presented Sachin with a caricature of his own.

Cricketnext Staff |September 11, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Tendulkar Shares Post of Inspiring Kerala Artist on Onam

Sachin Tendulkar’s association with the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, and the ardent support he received meant that he will always have a special connection with the state. And on the special occasion of the festival ‘Onam’, Tendulkar shared a Twitter post with an artist named Pranav, who sketches with his feet and presented Sachin with a caricature of his own.

‘Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation,” he tweeted.

“This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!”

Tendulkar now spends his time being an ambassador for various charitable causes, as well as fulfilling media commitments whenever an India match comes around.

keralakerala blastersOff The FieldOnampranavsachin tendulkarTendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...