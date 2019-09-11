Sachin Tendulkar’s association with the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, and the ardent support he received meant that he will always have a special connection with the state. And on the special occasion of the festival ‘Onam’, Tendulkar shared a Twitter post with an artist named Pranav, who sketches with his feet and presented Sachin with a caricature of his own.
‘Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation,” he tweeted.
“This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!”
Happy Onam to everyone.May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all!During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation.This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala! pic.twitter.com/bCfUMy76wu— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2019
Happy Onam to everyone.May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all!During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation.This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala! pic.twitter.com/bCfUMy76wu
Tendulkar now spends his time being an ambassador for various charitable causes, as well as fulfilling media commitments whenever an India match comes around.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Tendulkar Shares Post of Inspiring Kerala Artist on Onam
On the special occasion of the festival ‘Onam’, Tendulkar shared a Twitter post with an artist named Pranav, who sketches with his feet and presented Sachin with a caricature of his own.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings