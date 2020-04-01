Tendulkar's Best Figures to Sehwag's ODI Debut - 10 Interesting Cricket Facts on April Fool's Day

The 1st of April, every year, is celebrated as April Fools’ Day.
We look at 10 interesting facts – records/events/ milestones – from the world of cricket which occurred on April Fools’ Day.
1933: Hammond sets a World Record
Wally Hammond hammered an unbeaten 336 against New Zealand in Auckland – it was the highest Test score in history till then. He broke the record of Don Bradman - 334 against England at Leeds in 1930.
1941: Birth of an Indian Legend
Ajit Wadekar played a significant role with the bat in India’s first Test win AWAY from home when in February, 1968 they beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in Dunedin. India went on to win the series 3-1. He also led India to their maiden Test series win in the Caribbean and in England in 1971.
1957: Birth of an English Great
David Gower is widely regarded as one of the greatest English batsmen of all-time. The elegant and stylish left-hander scored 8231 runs in 117 Tests for England. His exploits included 18 hundreds with a highest score of 215 against Australia in the Ashes in Birmingham in 1985.
Ravi Shastri (Credit: Getty Images)
1988: Shastri fifty blasts India to victory at Sharjah
Ravi Shastri, the Indian skipper, batting at number 6, blasted 72 off just 66 deliveries as India beat New Zealand by 52 runs in the final of the tri-nation Sharjah Cup.
1998: Tendulkar records best figures in ODI cricket
Sachin Tendulkar ran through the Australian middle order and returned with 5-32 in 10 overs in a tri-series match at Kochi – his best performance in ODI cricket. India won by 41 runs.
1999: Sehwag made his ODI Debut
Virender Sehwag, batting at number 7 against Pakistan in Mohali in the tri-nation Pepsi Cup was dismissed for a solitary 1. He was also hammered for 35 in his 3 overs. Little did the world know what lied in store in the years to come!
2007: Sanath Jayasuriya demolishes West Indies
Sanath Jayasuriya smashed 115 off 101 deliveries against West Indies in their Super Eights clash in the 2007 World Cup at Providence. He then returned to pick 3 wickets handing Sri Lanka a 113 run victory over the home team.
2014: Pakistan records their lowest World T20 score
West Indies bowled out Pakistan for 82 in their 2014 World T20 clash in Dhaka – this remains Pakistan’s lowest total in any World T20 match.
2018: Pakistan thrash West Indies by record margin
Pakistan bowled out West Indies for 60 in Karachi – the joint-lowest T20I score for any major team in history till then – and registered a thrashing 143 run victory. It is the joint fourth-highest margin of victory in T20I cricket.
2019: Sam Curran’s IPL hat-trick
Sam Curran playing in his maiden IPL, picked the first hat-trick of the season (and 18th overall) when he bagged the wickets of Harshal Patel (over 17.6), Kagiso Rabada (19.1) and Sandeep Lamichhane (19.2) in what was a split hat-trick to help Kings XI Punjab register a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Mohali.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Tendulkar's Best Figures to Sehwag's ODI Debut - 10 Interesting Cricket Facts on April Fool's Day
We look at 10 interesting facts – records/events/ milestones – from the world of cricket which occurred on April Fools’ Day.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings