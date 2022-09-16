'Tennis Means Federer'- Cricket Fraternity Hails Roger Federer's Journey After He Announces Retirement

Tennis great Roger Federer, announced his retirement from competitive Tennis On Thursday (September 15). He mentioned that he will be playing the Laver Cup, next week in London as his farewell event.

The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slam titles in his illustrious career. He battled with a number of injuries during his tours but now a series of knee operations forced him out of the Tennis court since Wimbledon 2021.

After his retirement announcement, sportspersons, athletes and fans from all across the world started sending their wishes on social media, hailing Federer as the legendary tennis star as many referred him as the GOAT. The Indian cricketers also took the opportunity to extend their wishes to the 20 times Grand Slam winner.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us.

Thank you for all the wonderful memories.”

What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma posted a picture of Federer and captioned it as, “End of an era! Congratulations @rogerfederer on making so many fall in love with the sport and a truly remarkable career 👏”

End of an era! Congratulations @rogerfederer on making so many fall in love with the sport and a truly remarkable career 👏 pic.twitter.com/nJjteiN2TT — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 15, 2022

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya congratulated Federer for his brilliant career.

Other cricketers also hailed Federer’s outstanding journey and credited him as the legend of tennis. Here’s a look at some of the wishes posted for the GOAT on Twitter

For so many in this generation , Tennis means Federer , end of an era.

Roger the greatest. ❤ pic.twitter.com/npDu4gUgR2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 15, 2022

It was inevitable and it has happened. But what joy while it lasted. Tennis, and all sport, will say a huge thank you to #RogerFederer. He played with our emotions as much as he played against the opponent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 15, 2022

Tennis courts will miss the Grace of #rogerfederer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 15, 2022

There can never be another @rogerfederer! 🎾 We will miss the legend who changed the dimension of the game single-handedly. An artist of this wonderful sport. 🎾#RForever #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/p9ZrjC9Z4f — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 15, 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) Franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings also took to Twitter to thank Federer for making people fall in love with tennis.

Forever 🐐. Forever class. Thank you for making us fall in love with tennis! 💜@rogerfederer #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/FxPqxeYrWk — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer ❤️🐐❤️ For countless emotions 🫶

For countless memories 🤩

For making us fall in love with the game of 🎾#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #RogerFederer #Retirement pic.twitter.com/DwgNUxiXUI — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 15, 2022

Federer posted the big news on his social media accounts where he stated that he worked hard to return to competitive tennis in the past couple of years but feels that his body has given him a clear message.

He wrote, “This is a bittersweet decision, because I am going to miss everything that the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on earth.

“I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

