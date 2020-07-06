Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Stockholm Super Kings *

0/0 (0.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Stockholm International Cricket Club
Stockholm International Cricket Club

Stockholm Super Kings elected to bat
Concluded

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Spanga United CC

89/7 (10.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23*

90/3 (8.4)

Alby Zalmi CC U23 beat Spanga United CC by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Test Captaincy Too Much to Handle for Me, Says Quinton de Kock

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock does not want to be over burdened with Test captaincy and that is why he refused to take up that role.

The 27-year-old had replaced Faf du Plessis as ODI skipper in January this year. Later, it was announced that de Kock would not be elevated to Test captaincy.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said he had a discussion regarding this with head coach Mark Boucher.

"Me and Boucher had a very informal chat and I told him, look, I don't know how I feel about being Test captain also. The reality is that's just too much for me to handle. I know that and I realise that. I don't need all that stress on myself," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I could see from a mile away that I didn't need that on top of my shoulders. I'm wanting to come up the order in Test cricket and so I don't need all that extra pressure."

de Kock also said he is yet to resume training and is taking a break which he feels is more important.

"Because of the regulations, it's hard to have such a big squad in a certain environment," he said.

"I'm based in a very remote place. There's not much cricket around where I live. I've made sure my fitness is up to date. Practice almost becomes muscle memory. For me, at this point in my career, a break is more important than training."

He will take part in the '3TCricket' competition on July 18, which would mark the resumption of live cricket in South Africa following the coronavirus-forced break.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa's top players feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
