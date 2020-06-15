Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Test Cricket Comeback Won't Be Easy But Pakistan Needs Me: Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz said that he will be available to play Test cricket if needed and decision was motivated by the fact that his priority is to play for Pakistan.

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz said that he will be available to play Test cricket if needed and decision was motivated by the fact that his priority is to play for his country.

Wahab had announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in 2019 but is now prepared to put in the hard yards and turn out in the longest format of the game again.

"I got a call from PCB asking if I'll be available to play Test cricket if required on replacement basis or if the team needs it. And I straight away said yes because my priority is to play for Pakistan," said Riaz.

"Test cricket comeback will be difficult, yes I've not played recently. But I'm not here to choose the easy way. Pakistan has a need. Also while it comes to playing, we are professionals, we know how to carry ourselves and how to prepare for a format. For that, I'm ready and will prepare for it. and if required, I'll play.

Also Read: Hafeez Confirms Availability for T20 World Cup Should It be Postponed

"As for the youngsters, it's a great opportunity for them. As a group, we have to support them. It won't be an easy tour for them, we'll have to back them. Even if they don't perform, we have to support them because they are the future.

"I've also set an example with a decision, it could even be an example for others that Pakistan is the priority. I can share my experience with the youngsters, I have played a lot of cricket in England."

Wahab's career has seen its fair share of ups and downs, something that has led to criticism in the past. However, the left-arm pacer is not focussing on what people have to say.

"People are with you or against you. That is a motivation for me. That is a thing that pushes me and gets me ready to do well for Pakistan. As a player, performances are in patches. But players also need to be given the confidence to do well.

"There are good and bad days. I don't see what people say... but I stick to my process, my work ethics. It's good there are some people who keep motivating you and remind you of your goals."

