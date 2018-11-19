'Test Cricket is Alive & Kicking' - Twitter Explodes After Pakistan’s Shocking Loss

No sooner did the final wicket fall, the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to express their joy on seeing such a great advertisement for Test cricket in Abu Dhabi.
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman remarked it as a Test match for the ages. He wrote, “A test match to remember for a long time. An outstanding effort from New Zealand to win this after being out of the game for so long. Their never-say- die attitude is so wonderful and Test Cricket is well and truly alive #PakvNZ”
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi congratulated New Zealand for the win and tweeted, “Great game of cricket. Test match cricket is a fascinating format. Congratulations New Zealand on a remarkable win! Well fought Pakistan, IA the team will bounce back from here.
Well done hassan ali and Yasir Shah, great bowling!”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan commented on Pakistan’s unpredictability and credited the pitches for making recent Tests so engaging. He said, “Don’t you just love Pakistan Cricket .. so so unpredictable .. 130 for 3 needing a further 45 to win the Test & lose by 4 .. Test cricket is alive & kicking .. We have witnessed some great games over the last few months .. Pitches are the key ..”
Here are some other reactions from former cricketers.
Great entertainment!!#PAKvsNZ #testcricket
From 147/4 to lose chasing 176 required a special effort not just from NZ but from Pakistan. Only Pak can provide such thrillers out of easy victories. Well done to NZ and bad luck Pak #PakvNZ— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 19, 2018