'Test Cricket is Alive & Kicking' - Twitter Explodes After Pakistan’s Shocking Loss

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 19, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
New Zealand pulled off a stunning victory against Pakistan on Day 4 of the opening Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The hosts were cruising towards the 176-run target at one stage with the score reading 130/3. But a massive collapse followed as debutant Ajaz Patel had the batsmen in all sorts of trouble before eventually bundling them out four runs short of the target. This was only the second time New Zealand have defended a total of under 200 in this format.

No sooner did the final wicket fall, the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to express their joy on seeing such a great advertisement for Test cricket in Abu Dhabi.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman remarked it as a Test match for the ages. He wrote, “A test match to remember for a long time. An outstanding effort from New Zealand to win this after being out of the game for so long. Their never-say- die attitude is so wonderful and Test Cricket is well and truly alive #PakvNZ”




Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi congratulated New Zealand for the win and tweeted, “Great game of cricket. Test match cricket is a fascinating format. Congratulations New Zealand on a remarkable win! Well fought Pakistan, IA the team will bounce back from here.

Well done hassan ali and Yasir Shah, great bowling!”



Former England captain Michael Vaughan commented on Pakistan’s unpredictability and credited the pitches for making recent Tests so engaging. He said, “Don’t you just love Pakistan Cricket .. so so unpredictable .. 130 for 3 needing a further 45 to win the Test & lose by 4 .. Test cricket is alive & kicking .. We have witnessed some great games over the last few months .. Pitches are the key ..”




Here are some other reactions from former cricketers.
















abu dhabi testAjaz PatelKane WilliamsonOff The FieldPakistan vs New Zealandtest cricket
First Published: November 19, 2018, 4:33 PM IST
