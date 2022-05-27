'Test Cricket is the Ultimate Cricket'-Virender Sehwag's 'Humble Opinion'

Known as one of the most prolific Test openers, Virender Sehwag played both forms of the game. But it was the longest format which made all the difference and added a new reputation to his name. A reputation that makes him part of fab four. Sehwag reiterated the same as he weighed in on Test vs T20I debate.

. “In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket,” Sehwag, who had 8586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33, told Sports 18.

He also cited Virat Kohli and said former India captain knows what difference Test cricket makes to a player’s life.

“Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalized in the record books,” Sehwag said.

While shorter formats have been lucrative and offer instant gratification, Sehwag felt 99% of the players in the IPL would want to play Test cricket.

The Nawab of Najafgarh also spoke about his penchant for hitting boundaries on the first ball. “Many, including Tendulkar, told me that I planned to hit the first ball to the fence. But I never did,” admits Sehwag, who is 2nd in the list of batsmen with most fours in an innings in both Tests and ODIs. “I would be prepared to hit the first ball thinking it would more often be a loosener or a warm-up delivery.”

