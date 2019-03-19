Test Cricket Set for Modification in Uniform from Ashes

Loading...
The Ashes, which is the first to be played in the World Test Championship era, begins on August 1 in Edgbaston after the ICC World Cup in England, with the hosts looking to win back the urn they lost in Australia in 2017-18.
The move is being considered by the ICC to make identifying players on the field of play easier.
Changes like these aren’t new with the first being the introduction of coloured clothing at the 1992 World Cup in Australia, where players had their names on their shirts. Seven years later, squad numbers were introduced at the 1999 World Cup in England.
In 2003, they were introduced to the backs of shirts and jumpers in the County Championship.
Test cricket, however, has always been played in whites or creams ever since 1877 when Australia hosted England in Melbourne.
In 2001 though, England introduced a change by adding a number to the caps to denote where the player stands in the team’s history. This move was then followed by other teams too.
Putting squad numbers and names on the backs of players’ shirts is yet to be approved by the ICC and is likely to cop flak.
The change once approved, not only will help audiences but also is likely to be welcomed by broadcasters around the world.
That the ICC is keen to market and promote Test cricket is no secret and the new Test championship, which has a showpiece final slated in 2021, is one of their trump cards.
Squad numbers will help build player brands while the replica shirt market is also likely to receive a boost.
