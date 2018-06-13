Test Debutants - Part 2: Pakistan's Travel Across Border in 1952 to Irish Adventure in 2018

Pakistan were the next team to be granted Test status and faced rivals India in their first Test. Vinoo Mankad spun a web around the Pakistani's, picking 8/52 in the first innings and then following it up with a 5/79 in the second innings. Hanif Mohammad - who was liked equally by both Indians and Pakistanis was a star attraction and scored a fine half-century. Pakistan managed to beat India in the second Test and ensured that they didn't lose their debut series.
Sri Lanka vs England (Colombo, 1982)
Sri Lanka was the next Asian side to be granted Test status as they took on England at Colombo, losing by seven wickets in their debut Test. The team was led by Bandula Warnapura and had the likes of Arjuna Ranatunga and Ranjan Madugalle in the line-up. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 218, with Madugalle (65) and Ranatunga (54) being the main contributors. David Gower scored a fine 89 to lead England's reply. John Emburey picked up 6/33 as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 175 and England easily chased down 171.
Zimbabwe vs India (Harare, 1992)
Zimbabwe played India in their first ever match and managed to draw the game against a strong Indian side. Captain Dave Houghton scored 121, with Grant and Andy Flower scoring 82 and 59 respectively as Zimbabwe scored 456 in their first innings. Sanjay Manjrekar (104) and Kapil Dev (60) were the key contributors with the bat as India were dismissed for 307. Zimbabwe played out a draw as they ended on 146/4. The team managed to win just one of the first 30 matches they played - against Pakistan in 1995 - leading to criticism of them being granted the Test status.
Bangladesh vs India (Dhaka 2000)
ICC awarded Test status to Bangladesh in 2000 and it was India who played a key role, with then ICC President Jagmohan Dalmiya advicing the Bangladesh Cricket Board on how to go about convincing other members. Bangladesh showed a lot of promise in the first innings, with captain Aminul Islam Bulbul scoring a fine century as Bangladesh reached 400. They had India on the mat, with the visitors struggling at 236/6 before Sunil Joshi and Sourav Ganguly stitched an important partnership. Joshi scored 92 and Ganguly contributed 84 as India managed to take a slender lead. Bangladesh failed to show any application in the second innings and were dismissed for 91, and India chased down the small target of 64 with nine-wickets to spare.
Ireland vs Pakistan (Dublin, 2018)
Ireland were the newest entrants into the Test arena, facing a strong Pakistan team in their first game. But this was not the first time two teams were facing each other in the Test arena. The Ireland women's team had faced the Pakistan women's team in a Test, which was the only Test Ireland had ever played before. The Irish women's team won that match by an innings and 54 runs. The men's team though had a tougher introduction to the Test arena, Pakistan declared at 310/9 before dismissing Ireland for 130. Following on, Kevin O'Brien scored a fine ton as Ireland reached 339 but Imam Ul Haq's unbeaten 74 ensure Pakistan reached the target comfortably with five wickets to spare.
First Published: June 13, 2018, 4:30 PM IST