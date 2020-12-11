AUS A vs IND Live Score: Test Hopeful Cameron Green Forced to Leave Field After Being Struck in the Head While Bowling

In another blow to Australia, Test hopeful Cameron Green was forced to leave the field at the SCG during the second session on day one of the tour match between Australia A and the Indians after being struck in the head while bowling by a shot hit by India's Jasprit Bumrah.

In another blow to Australia, Test hopeful Cameron Green was forced to leave the field at the SCG during the second session on day one of the tour match between Australia A and the Indians after being struck in the head while bowling by a shot hit by India's Jasprit Bumrah.

In what looked like a nasty front on blow, the 21-year-old allrounder could not react in time to a Bumrah straight drive that burst through Green's hands and hit his on the right side of his head. Non-striker Mohammad Siraj dropped his bat immediately and went on to check on the owler even as Green fell to the ground.

Australia A vs Indians Live Score Tour Match, Day 1 at Sydney

However, The Western Australian as soon up on his feet and after being examined walked off the field for further assessment. This is the second head blow suffered by an Australian after another Test hopeful, opener Will Pucovski, was stuck on the helmet in the first tour match by a Karthik Tyagi bouncer at Drummoyne Oval earlier this week and was subsequently diagnosed with a mild concussion.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 FULL COVEAGE| INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TESTS SCHEDULE

Green was bowling his seventh over and had claimed the wicket of India's number three Shubman Gill as the tourists batting – minus captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara – collapsed to 123/9 before some free-swinging from Bumrah that netted the tailender his highest first-class score of 55 not out. India A were eventually all out for 194.

Green had impressed in the first tour game scoring a century and taking wickets in both the innings he bowled and was talked about for a potential debut in the first Test against India starting December 17. Pucovski, who too started the Sheffield Shield season with back-to-back double tons, was in contention to occupy the vacant opener's slot for Australia with David Warner out with a groin injury. But, with him being ruled out it seems Burns will retain his position while Marcus Harris will most certainly make his return at the top.

For India, it is still unclear who will partner Mayank Agarwal at the top with hopefuls Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill failing in the first tour match. However, both the Under-19 winning players made up for the lost opportunity with quickfire 40s in the first innings at the SCG.