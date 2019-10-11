Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

36/3 (15.0)

South Africa trail by 565 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: CZE VS ISL

upcoming
CZE CZE
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201913:30 IST

Match 2: MLT VS ISL

upcoming
MLT MLT
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201917:30 IST

Test Pitches in India 'Boring and Loaded in Favour of Batsmen' - Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday criticised the Test match pitches in India, terming the tracks as "boring" and heavy loaded in favour of the batsmen.

PTI |October 11, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
Test Pitches in India 'Boring and Loaded in Favour of Batsmen' - Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday criticised the Test match pitches in India, terming the tracks as "boring" and heavy loaded in favour of the batsmen.

Vaughan was of the view that Test match pitches in India offer lop-sided contests.

"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...," Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan made the comments during the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa.

The first Test between the two teams saw batsmen dominate the proceedings in the first four days. India put a mammoth total of 502 which South Africa followed by posting 431 in their first innings. India eventually won the match by 203 runs.

In the ongoing second Test in Pune, the Indian batsmen again ruled the roost with skipper Virat Kohli hitting an a double century and opener Mayank Agarwal scoring his second Test hundred.

michael vaughantest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v CZE
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v MLT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more