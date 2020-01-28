Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

352/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

Test Trio to Join England Lions Squad After South Africa Triumph

Dom Bess, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley will join up with the England Lions squad for the red-ball leg of their tour of Australia after helping Joe Root's side complete a Test series win against South Africa.

AFP |January 28, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Test Trio to Join England Lions Squad After South Africa Triumph

London: Dom Bess, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley will join up with the England Lions squad for the red-ball leg of their tour of Australia after helping Joe Root's side complete a Test series win against South Africa.

England wrapped up a 3-1 victory in the four-match series on Monday with a 191-run victory in Johannesburg.

Bess, Crawley and Sibley were named in the original Lions squad -- the second-tier squad -- before Christmas and all three have impressed in South Africa.

Sibley hit his maiden Test century in Cape Town, scoring 324 runs in the series at an average of 54.

Crawley came into the team for the injured Rory Burns in Cape Town and made his first Test half-century in Johannesburg while Bess, a late call-up to replace Jack Leach, claimed his first Test five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth.

England will tour Sri Lanka in March, where they will play two Tests.

"It has been great to see them performing so well in the Test arena and the Lions tour is an opportunity for them to continue their development in international cricket, gaining experience in a wider range of conditions," said England and Wales Cricket Board performance director Mo Bobat.

"This will not only allow them to hone their skills on Australian wickets for future Ashes series, but is also a chance to continue their form with selection for England's Sri Lanka tour on the horizon."

Sibley, Crawley and Bess will leave for Sydney with the rest of the Lions' red-ball squad on February 7. The Lions have three four-day matches on their schedule.

Bess was originally named in the Lions' limited-overs squad as well but has been withdrawn from those matches. No replacement will be named.

crawleyDom BessEngland lionsEngland vs South Africasibley

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more