Tewatia's Love Affair With PBKS: When He Smashed 5 Sixes in an Over to Sheldon Cottrell in IPL 2020- WATCH

Gujarat Titans’ chase of 190 against Punjab Kings on Friday night at Mumbai’s Brabourne stadium was enlightened by Rahul Tewatia’s blistering cameo. With 12 runs required off the final two deliveries, the all-rounder whacked back-to-back sixes to maintain his team’s unbeaten streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Tewatia was trusted as a finisher by his captain Hardik Pandya and in return, he delivered without fail. He was required to get into the action in the least time available and didn’t disappoint those who showed faith in him.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the dependable finishers in the shortest format of the game. But two years back, hardly anyone knew about his talent unless he destroyed Sheldon Cottrell’s bowling economy.

It was in IPL 2020 when Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals were chasing a mammoth 224-run target set by Punjab Kings. Mayank Agarwal had smashed his maiden IPL hundred and a 69-run knock from then captain KL Rahul had given hope of a sweet victory to the Kings.

The foundation of RR’s chases was laid by Smith’s fifty and an 85-run knock from Sanju Samson. Following the momentum of the game, Tewatia was promoted at no. 4. What followed next gave chills to Punjab Kings as their efforts went in vain.

Tewatia scored only 14 runs off the first 21 balls he had faced. By the looks of it, the change in his batting position seemed a failed trick. But soon, the tables turned. With 51 needed off the last 18 balls, he hammered 5 sixes to Sheldon Cottrell to bring the equation down to 21 off the last 12.

Rajasthan won the encounter by 4 wickets in hand and Tewatia ended up with 31-ball 53 which was also his maiden IPL fifty.

Even two years later, he might be playing for a different franchise but his affection for Punjab remains the same. On Friday, GT skipper Hardik Pandya left the ground fuming after he got run out off the very first ball of the final over. To his utter surprise, Tewatia was the man who did the job with perfection.

Tewatia had walked out with just five balls remaining in the game on Friday, off which Gujarat Titans needed 18 to win. He had replaced Hardik Pandya, who was run out. Tewatia faced three of those five balls. And, those three balls were enough for him to deal a hammer blow to PBKS’ aspirations to win the game.

Here’s how he demoralised PBKS in just three balls:

Ball 1: Tewatia is given room outside off stump and he slashes to deep point. While he connects well, the ball goes straight to the fielder and he manages to take just one run.

Ball 2: Tewatia is back on strike due to an overthrow. Academically, the overthrow means the Titans have a shot at victory with 12 needed off two balls. Tewatia’s bat swing meets the ball at the sweet spot. And though it was a less-than-perfect connection, it had enough power to send the ball over the boundary, just about eluding the fielder diving over the rope.

Ball 3: Tewatia judges that Odean Smith will try to bowl wide again. Even as the West Indian is entering his delivery stride, Tewatia moves across his stumps. Smith bowls wide and Tewatia goes for the big hit.

#RahulTewatia hit two sixes off the last 2 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Last ball six was as good as it could get. There was a time when Miandad’s last ball six was a phenomenon for decades. These days, it’s a routine. T20 cricket at its best. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/XpUFtfSWEj— Danish (@Danish_Bhutto) April 8, 2022

Emotions galore; Gujarat players celebrated the moment but the PBKS dugout was full of sad faces.

