TGS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 27, 9:30 PM IST

TGS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Titou Gorge Splashers and Champagne Reef Divers: Champagne Reef Divers will hope to break the shackles as they will have a go at Titou Gorge Splashers in the upcoming Nature Isle T10 2022 match on Friday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Champagne Reef Divers are languishing at the second-last place in the points table with just one victory from three league matches. The team recorded a hat-trick of defeats as they lost to Barana Aute Warriors in their last game by four runs. Divers gave a tough fight to the Warriors while chasing 56 runs in ten overs. However, the luck didn’t favor the team and they ended up with 51 runs.

Reef Divers need to win the Friday match and another loss can put their playoff chances in jeopardy. Titou Gorge Splashers, on the other hand, are atop the points tally. They have six points from three wins and one loss. Splashers won their last game against Indian River Rowers in style by defending 100 runs.

Ahead of the match between Titou Gorge Splashers and Champagne Reef Divers, here is everything you need to know:

TGS vs CRD Telecast

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Divers game will not be telecast in India

TGS vs CRD Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TGS vs CRD Match Details

TGS vs CRD match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 9:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

TGS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vivian Titre

Vice-Captain: Jedd Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for TGS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jerlani Robinson

Batters: Jervon Raphael, Odiamar Honore, Jedd Joseph

All-rounders: Vivian Titre, Jahseon Alexander, Micah Joseph, Esmael Lendor

Bowlers: John Matthew, Lee Louisy, Kharmal Hamilton

TGS vs CRD Probable XIs

Titou Gorge Splashers: Ajanim Tavernier, Niall Payne, Jerlani Robinson (c), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Lluvio Charles

Champagne Reef Divers: Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Kharmal Hamilton, Esmael Lendor, Jahseon Alexander, Jervon Raphael, Lee Louisy, Joshua Sylvester, M Dafoe(wk), Micah Joseph, Jedd Joseph

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here