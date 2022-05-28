TGS vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Nature Isle T10 2022 match, May 28, 09:30 PM IST

TGS vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Titou Gorge Splashers and Valley Hikers: Valley Hikers will hope to take revenge on Saturday as they will play against Titou Gorge Splashers for the second time in the Nature Isle T10 2022. In the first game between the two sides, Splashers scored a 45-run victory over Valley Hikers. Batters won the game for TGS as they recorded a total of 119 runs in ten overs.

Playing on Saturday, Valley Hikers will be hoping for a different result. The team is currently fourth in the points table with two victories from five league games. The team gained some momentum in its last game. They defeated Sari Sari Sunrisers by 59 runs.

Titou Gorge Splashers, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table. They have four wins under their belt with just one loss. Splashers are currently on a two-match winning streak and they will hope to extend it to three on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Titou Gorge Splashers and Valley Hikers, here is everything you need to know:

TGS vs VH Telecast

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers game will not be telecast in India

TGS vs VH Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TGS vs VH Match Details

TGS vs VH match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 09:30 PM IST on May 28, Saturday.

TGS vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Clemenson Leblanc

Vice-Captain – John Matthew

Suggested Playing XI for TGS vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Yawani Regis

Batters: Odiamar Honore, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc

All-rounders: Kyle Cabey, Malakai Xavier, Shaheim Ceasar

Bowlers: Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, John Matthew

TGS vs VH Probable XIs:

Titou Gorge Splashers: Niall Payne, John Matthew, Jerlani Robinson (c), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Lluvio Charles, Ajanim Tavernier, Shaheim Ceasar, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark

Valley Hikers: Kyle Cabey, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kevin James (C), Yawani Regis (WK), Clemenson Leblanc, Quinton Hilaire, Delaney Alexander, John Fabien, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin

