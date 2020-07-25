TH vs TRS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TH vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TH vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TH vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TH vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 25 – 12:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TH vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TH vs TRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stuart Hook, Marko Vaik (VICE CAPTAIN)
TH vs TRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tim Heath, Redwan Zisan, David Robson
TH vs TRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Tim Filer, Tim Cross, Shebin Al-din
TH vs TRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Darwin Sivalingapadi, Nazmul Haque, Mahababul Miraz (CAPTAIN)
TH vs TRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tallinn Hippos : Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Heath, Moshur Rahman, Tim Cross, Tim Filer, Darwin Sivalingapadi, Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja.
Tallinn Rising Stars : Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque.
