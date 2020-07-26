TH vs TU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TH vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TH vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 26 – 3:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TH vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TH vs TU Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stuart Hook (CAPTAIN)
TH vs TU Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tim Filer (VICE CAPTAIN), Moshur Rahman, Ankur Patel
TH vs TU Dream11 Team All-rounders: Tim Cross, David Robson, Aditya Panwar, Arslan Gondal
TH vs TU Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kalle Vislappu, Ashish Rana, Rony Zaman
TH vs TU Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tallinn Hippos : Stuart Hook, Marko Vaik, Rony Zaman, Tim Heath, Moshur Rahman, Mac Sedgwick, D Sivalingapandi, David Robson, Tim Cross, Tim Filer, K Vislappu
Tallinn United : Arslan Gondal, Ankur Patel, Rifaq Khan, Aditya Panwar, Nand Lal, Murali Obili, Taimoor Khan, Anurag Poudel, Arun Prakash, Ashish Rana, Mayur Bargaonkar
TH vs TU Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn United – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020
